Colors and traditions in Cordillera Festival of Festivals

ABS-CBN News

Tourists and residents in Baguio were treated to a colorful spectacle as participants wearing colorful traditional wear paraded around the city for the 2nd Cordillera Festival of Festivals. Smiling faces filled the crowd as onlookers looked forward to the performances while listening to the steady rhythm provided by various instruments.

Kicking off with a street dance parade, contingents from various provinces of the Cordillera region swayed and twirled their way to the Rose Garden in Burnham Park for the festival proper where they displayed their unique culture and tradition.

Six festivals were included in this year’s festivities. These are Apayao’s Lapet Festival, Benguet’s Adiyay Festival, Ifugao’s Gotad ad Ifugao, Kalingga’s Matagoan and Saga Festivals, Mountain Province’s Lang-ay Festival, and Baguio’s Panagbenga Festival are featured in the 2nd edition and showcases each province’s culture and tradition. The Lapet Festival is the newest festival of the region, held for the first time this year on June 23.

The Cordillera Festival of Festivals is an initiative of the Department of Tourism-Cordillera Administrative Region and aims to contribute to the tourism industry’s recovery while “establishing a platform to perpetuate the unique cultural heritage of the Cordillera region.”

