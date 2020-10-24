MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Despite floods, relatives visit loved ones in Pampanga cemetery

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

After it swept through parts of the country earlier this week, the effects of Tropical Storm Pepito could still be felt in Pampanga due to flooding and rains that caused the Pampanga river to overflow.

One of the affected areas is the Holy Spirit Memorial Park in the town of Masantol.

With only five days left before the nationwide closure of all cemeteries, columbariums, and memorial parks as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, residents coming in to visit have had to wade through flood waters to reach the tombs of their departed loved ones.

Despite the difficulty, the residents seem to be making the most of their situation as children were seen playing and skipping on submerged tombs while others were taking selfies.

Here are some scenes from the memorial park.

