LOOK: CCP’s visual illumination would enchant you

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Cultural Center of the Philippines has launched ‘SINAG 2023: Tuloy Ang Palabas’ to encapsulate its past activities as it extends its programs, projects and production in various venues around the country due to the ongoing rehabilitation of the “Tanghalang Pambansa.”

Two significant projects were unveiled by the Production Design and Technical Services Division of the Production and Exhibition Department on September 28, providing a visual treat to the public.

The visual illumination created by CCP’s Camille Balistoy, Danilo Villanueva, Louie Alcoran and Shantie De Roca will be projected at the CCP’s iconic façade combined with music by Soundridemusic and Makai-symphony spliced by Jerry Tria. Experience this colorful spectacle from September 28-October 1, 2023 with projections scheduled every 30 minutes at 7pm, 730 pm, 8pm, 830pm, 9pm and 9:30pm.

Toym Imao’s “Tanod-Lupa,” offers another enchanting experience through his art installation of different characters based on Filipino folklore. Prepare to be captivated as mythical beings of Philippine folklore such as kapre, nuno sa punso, tikbalang, diwata, manananaggal, and duwende are brought to life in illuminated installations as the sun sets.

"SINAG 2023: Tuloy Ang Palabas" showcases light projection at CCP's iconic façade from September 28 to October 1, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

"Tanod-Lupa," a public art installation by multimedia artist Abdulmari "Toym" De Leon Imao, Jr. features an exhibition of illuminated installations of different characters based on Philippine folklore. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News