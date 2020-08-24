MULTIMEDIA

BEFORE AND AFTER: The Lagusnilad Underpass

The Lagusnilad Underpass has undergone more than a much-needed renovation.

In place of the yellow stains and dilapidated tiles are clean white walls, vertical gardens, and patches of stone walls.

The once flood-prone underpass has been renovated into an interactive walkway with house murals and installations inspired by the works of National Artist Botong Francisco.

The pedestrian tunnel’s overhaul was done under the direction of city architect Antonio Toledo and Manila City engineer Armand Andres.

Aside from its fresh look, other issues such as flooding, vagrants and security have been addressed by key agencies, according to the Manila City government.

The project is part of the city's plan to redevelop the Lawton area under the leadership of Mayor Isko Moreno.

