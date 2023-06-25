MULTIMEDIA

Witnessing Faith: Taong Putik ritual in the eyes of young Novo Ecijanos

ABS-CBN News

Hundreds of Catholic devotees rose early Saturday morning to participate in the annual ‘Pagsa-San Juan,’ in an expression of faith to their patron Saint John the Baptist in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on June 24, 2023.

Dressed up with coats made of banana leaves, devotees cover themselves with mud as part of the “Taong Putik” rites, a religious tradition unique to the area.

According to Fr. Elmer Villamayor, former Parish priest of St. John the Baptist Church in Aliaga, the celebration traces its roots back to the 1880s or 1890s. The Taong Putik rites were fortified after the locals, who were suspected to have masterminded the death of Japanese soldiers during an encounter with United States Army Forces Far East, were saved from their inevitable death sentence.

Based on oral history, Japanese soldiers rounded up all the men in the village for execution but a sudden downpour during the height of summer caused the Japanese to reconsider their decision, seeing the rainfall as a form of omen. Locals look at this incident as a manifestation of their deep devotion to Saint John the Baptist. Then on, locals dedicate their time to participate in the muddy ritual as an act of thanksgiving, penance and humility.

An estimated 3,000 devotees attended this year’s celebration according to parish representatives with more young people taking interest in the devotion to St. John the Baptist.

Here are select images taken by young Novo Ecijanos -campus journalists, a teacher from Aliaga, the parish Media Ministry during the visual storytelling workshop on June 23-24, 2023.

The workshop was organized by the Photojournalists’ Center of the Philippines as part of its community outreach program in collaboration with the Restituto B. Peria National High School.

Catholic devotees take part in the annual Taong Putik rites by covering themselves with mud as part of the celebration of the Feast of St. John the Baptist in Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on June 24, 2023. Gian Arucan Filipino Catholic devotees cover themselves in mud and dried leaves as they take part in the annual Taong Putik rites by covering themselves with mud as part of the celebration of the Feast of St. John the Baptist in Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on June 24, 2023. Zachary Bailen Catholic devotees cover themselves in mud and dried leaves as they take part in the annual Taong Putik rites by covering themselves with mud as part of the celebration of the Feast of St. John the Baptist in Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on June 24, 2023 Charlyn Vigilia A Catholic devotee walks along the Bibiclat road going to the St. John the Baptists Church in Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija before sunrise on June 24, 2023. Charlyn Vigilia Catholic devotees visit houses to collect candles as part of the Taong Putik rites in celebration of the Feast of St. John the Baptist in Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on June 24, 2023. Alexa Fernando Devotees of St. John the Baptist participate in the procession during the 2023 Taong Putik Festival in Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on June 24, 2023. Nicole Talampas A Catholic devotee pauses in prayer during the Taong Putik rites in celebration of the Feast of St. John the Baptist in Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on June 24, 2023. Felice Vargas Catholic devotees arrive at the St. John the Baptist Church to hear Mass in celebration of the Feast of St. John the Baptist in Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on June 24, 2023. Felice Vargas A devotee lights a candle to offer prayers and ask for graces during the Taong Putik Festival at the St. John the Baptist Church, Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija, on June 24, 2023. Aries Marquez A Catholic devotee, participating in the Taong Putik rites, hears Mass in celebration of the Feast of St. John the Baptist in Barangay Bibiclat in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on June 24, 2023. Alexa Fernando A devotee offers a prayer to ‘Apo San Juan’ at the St. John the Baptist Church in Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on June 24, 2023. Aries Marquez A woman Catholic devotee offers prayers as a form of thanksgiving and asks for God’s graces at the St. John the Baptist Church on June 24, 2023. Mayel Sanchez A Catholic devotee fervently prays during a Mass at the St. John the Baptist Church in Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on June 24, 2023. Parishioners participate in the annual Taong Putik rites to offer prayers of thanksgiving for answered petitions, guidance, and request for more blessings in their lives. Zachary Bailen Catholic devotee Kevin Reyes hears Mass at the St. John Baptist Church, in Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija, June 24, 2023. Kevin’s spiritual journey and devotion to St. John began after the death of his father as his way to seek guidance and express thanksgiving to St. John, Mother Mary, and God the Father. Aries Marquez Catholic devotees, participating in the Taong Putik rites, hear Mass at the St. John Baptist Church, in Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija, June 24, 2023. Alexa Fernando Catholic devotees, participating in the Taong Putik rites, hear Mass at the St. John Baptist Church, in Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija, June 24, 2023. Zachary Bailen A priest blesses devotees participating in the ‘Taong Putik’ rites in celebration of the feast of St. John the Baptist in Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on June 24, 2023. Gian Arucan Devotees carry the image of St. John the Baptist during a procession after the morning Mass on June,24 2023. The devotees participated in the Taong Putik (Mud people) rites at the Saint John the Baptist Parish, Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga Nueva Ecija on June24, 2023 as a form of thanksgiving and penance. Mayel Sanchez