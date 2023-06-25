Catholic devotees take part in the annual Taong Putik rites by covering themselves with mud as part of the celebration of the Feast of St. John the Baptist in Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on June 24, 2023. Gian Arucan
A Catholic devotee fervently prays during a Mass at the St. John the Baptist Church in Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on June 24, 2023. Parishioners participate in the annual Taong Putik rites to offer prayers of thanksgiving for answered petitions, guidance, and request for more blessings in their lives. Zachary Bailen
Catholic devotee Kevin Reyes hears Mass at the St. John Baptist Church, in Bibiclat, Aliaga, Nueva Ecija, June 24, 2023. Kevin’s spiritual journey and devotion to St. John began after the death of his father as his way to seek guidance and express thanksgiving to St. John, Mother Mary, and God the Father. Aries Marquez
Devotees carry the image of St. John the Baptist during a procession after the morning Mass on June,24 2023. The devotees participated in the Taong Putik (Mud people) rites at the Saint John the Baptist Parish, Barangay Bibiclat, Aliaga Nueva Ecija on June24, 2023 as a form of thanksgiving and penance. Mayel Sanchez