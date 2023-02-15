MULTIMEDIA

SLIDESHOW: Colorful welcome for cruise ship guests as PH opens doors wide for tourism

ABS-CBN News

Foreign tourists from the Silver Spirit cruise ship are given a Philippine Fiesta-themed welcome as they arrive at the Eva Macapagal Super Terminal in Manila on February 15, 2023. The event marks the restart of cruise tourism in the country after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Tourism. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Philippines on Wednesday gave a colorful welcome to 317 guests and 415 Filipino and foreign crew of a luxury cruise ship, to signal the country’s readiness for a resurgence of tourism as lockdown measures continue to ease.

The Department of Tourism held the festive affair for those aboard the luxurious Silver Spirit at the Eva Macapagal Super Terminal, Manila South Harbor, “in a show of support to the boosting of the cruise tourism industry in the Philippines.”

Aside from the Silver Spirit, the anticipated docking of 139 cruise ships here is a 36.27 percent increase compared to the 102 port of calls the Philippines received in 2019.

Among the luxury cruise lines that are expected to visit the country are Seabourn, Silver Sea, Regent, MSC Cruises, Windstar Cruises, Heritage Expeditions, Carnival Cruise, Costa Crociere, Coral Expedition, Holland America, and AIDA Cruises.

Referring to Silver Spirit, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said: “The arrival of this cruise into this port in Manila signals the resurgence of the cruise tourism industry as it is one of the first cruise ships that has docked in the Philippines.

“This signals confidence as well in travel and tourism into the Philippines and we’re very grateful for the support of the City of Manila to open up its harbor to our visitors from all over the world and we’re hopeful that this arrival may signal many more in the year to come.”



