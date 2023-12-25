Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Family fun on Christmas Day Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 25 2023 03:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People spend their time at Quezon City Memorial Circle on Christmas Day, Monday. The park offers free to affordable activities and spaces to visitors during the holidays. Read More: Christmas Christmas Day Quezon Memorial Circle /news/12/25/23/palace-january-23-a-special-non-working-day-in-bulacan/classified-odd/12/25/23/bata-6-isinakay-sa-maling-flight-sa-us/entertainment/12/25/23/arrest-of-suspect-behind-killing-of-coleen-garcias-step-aunt-a-christmas-gift/news/12/25/23/nine-communist-rebels-dead-in-clashes-military/video/overseas/12/25/23/toxic-haze-envelops-indias-capital