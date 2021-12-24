MULTIMEDIA

Filipinos celebrate Christmas Eve mass

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees raise their hands as Father Bong Tupino, parish priest of the Church of the Holy Sacrifice blesses them with holy water during the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord mass on Friday, Christmas Eve. Catholic devotees venerate the Baby Jesus during the mass as the traditional pahalik is discouraged to avoid the spread of COVID-19.