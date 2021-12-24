Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Filipinos celebrate Christmas Eve mass Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 25 2021 07:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees raise their hands as Father Bong Tupino, parish priest of the Church of the Holy Sacrifice blesses them with holy water during the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord mass on Friday, Christmas Eve. Catholic devotees venerate the Baby Jesus during the mass as the traditional pahalik is discouraged to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Read More: Christmas Christmas eve Christmas eve mass Church of the Holy Sacrifice Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord mass /entertainment/12/25/21/kuh-ledesma-to-hold-online-concert-on-christmas-day/news/12/25/21/cardinal-advincula-ipinalangin-ang-mga-odette-survivor-sa-christmas-eve-mass/video/news/12/25/21/public-cautioned-as-ncr-covid-positivity-rate-rises/video/news/12/25/21/odette-death-toll-still-rising-days-after-onslaught/video/news/12/25/21/odette-survivors-in-siargao-face-deadly-diarrhea-outbreak