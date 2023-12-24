Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Manila Cathedral celebrates Christmas Eve mass

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2023 11:42 PM

Manila Cathedral celebrates Christmas Eve mass

The Manila Cathedral celebrates Christmas Eve mass presided by Manila Archbishop Jose F. Cardinal Advincula in Manila on Sunday. The celebration coincides with the 800th year since the first created Nativity scene by St. Francis of Assisi in Greccio in Italy. 

Read More:  Christmas eve Mass   Christmas   Manila Cathedral  