Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Manila Cathedral celebrates Christmas Eve mass Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 24 2023 11:42 PM The Manila Cathedral celebrates Christmas Eve mass presided by Manila Archbishop Jose F. Cardinal Advincula in Manila on Sunday. The celebration coincides with the 800th year since the first created Nativity scene by St. Francis of Assisi in Greccio in Italy.