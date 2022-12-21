Home  >  Life

Krayola PH, other groups hold 'Paskuhang Maralita' for Laperal compound residents

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2022 04:36 PM

NGO organizes 'Paskuhang Maralita'

Children and volunteers join games and activities during the “Paskuhang Maralita” at the Nuestra Señora de Gracia Parish in Makati City on Wednesday. The event, organized by Krayola PH and other organizations, aims to provide socio-economic aid for the residents of Laperal compound. 

