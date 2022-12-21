NGO organizes 'Paskuhang Maralita'

MULTIMEDIA

Krayola PH, other groups hold 'Paskuhang Maralita' for Laperal compound residents

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Children and volunteers join games and activities during the “Paskuhang Maralita” at the Nuestra Señora de Gracia Parish in Makati City on Wednesday. The event, organized by Krayola PH and other organizations, aims to provide socio-economic aid for the residents of Laperal compound.