Demand for lechon up Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 18 2022 05:25 PM Roasted pig or 'lechon baboy' go for sale in La Loma, Quezon City on Sunday. Prices of lechon baboy are expected to further increase as Christmas nears, with vendors citing suppliers increasing prices of pigs coming from Visayas.