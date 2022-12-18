Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Demand for lechon up

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2022 05:25 PM

Demand for lechon up

Roasted pig or ‘lechon baboy’ go for sale in La Loma, Quezon City on Sunday. Prices of lechon baboy are expected to further increase as Christmas nears, with vendors citing suppliers increasing prices of pigs coming from Visayas. 

Read More:  La Loma   Quezon City   Lechon   roasted pig  