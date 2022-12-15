Making parol for last-minute shoppers

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Still making lanterns as Christmas nears Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2022 09:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Parol makers work on colorful lanterns in Plaza Quezon, Las Pinas City on Thursday as Christmas nears. The colorful decor, ubiquitous during this time of the year, are being sold at a steady pace days before Christmas. Read More: parol lantern Christmas lantern parol makers lantern makers las Pinas Christmas Yuletide /video/news/12/15/22/senate-reso-na-kumokondena-sa-panghihimasok-ng-china-sa-ph-pinagtibay/news/12/15/22/president-must-give-weight-to-senate-reso-on-s-china-sea-analyst/video/entertainment/12/15/22/music-first-eraserheads-may-payo-sa-ibang-musikero/entertainment/12/15/22/what-is-jose-mari-chans-favorite-christmas-song/video/news/12/15/22/maternity-leave-scam-iimbestigahan-ng-deped