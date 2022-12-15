Home  >  Life

Still making lanterns as Christmas nears

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2022 09:07 PM

Making parol for last-minute shoppers

Parol makers work on colorful lanterns in Plaza Quezon, Las Pinas City on Thursday as Christmas nears. The colorful decor, ubiquitous during this time of the year, are being sold at a steady pace days before Christmas. 

