MULTIMEDIA

Baclaran Church celebrates first Simbang Gabi Mass

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A Nativity scene depicting frontliners dressed in PPEs can be seen as people attend the first anticipated Simbang Gabi Mass in Baclaran Church in Parañaque Tuesday. Authorities have shortened curfew hours in Metro Manila to make way for the traditional nine-day series of Masses celebrated in anticipation of Christmas.