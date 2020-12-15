Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Baclaran Church celebrates first Simbang Gabi Mass Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2020 11:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A Nativity scene depicting frontliners dressed in PPEs can be seen as people attend the first anticipated Simbang Gabi Mass in Baclaran Church in Parañaque Tuesday. Authorities have shortened curfew hours in Metro Manila to make way for the traditional nine-day series of Masses celebrated in anticipation of Christmas. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 frontliners PPE Simbang Gabi Baclaran Church Christmas Nativity scene multimedia multimedia photos /news/12/15/20/isabela-congressman-calls-for-probe-into-stl-ops-over-covid-19-violation/video/news/12/15/20/iatf-wearing-of-face-shields-now-required-in-public/video/news/12/15/20/recto-to-govt-make-covid-19-vaccines-available-to-all-filipinos/video/news/12/15/20/local-researchers-see-increase-in-covid-19-reproduction-rate-in-ncr/news/12/15/20/fda-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-no-need-for-trials-in-ph-if-tests-abroad-include-asians