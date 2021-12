Bea Gomez turns into Bakunawa at Miss U prelims

MULTIMEDIA

PH bet Bea Gomez dons Bakunawa costume at Miss U prelims

Miss Philippines Bea Gomez appears onstage during the national costume presentation of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on Friday.

Gomez donned a Bakunawa-inspired costume by Filipino designers Axel Que and Manny Halasan, paying tribute to the serpent-like dragon believed to cause eclipses.