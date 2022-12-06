Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Busy time for parol makers

Ted Aljibe, AFP

Posted at Dec 06 2022 02:44 PM

Busy time for parol makers

A resident makes traditional lanterns locally known as “parol,” made from bamboo and covered with colored plastic sheets at a village in Paranaque City on Monday. Colorful parols, which symbolize the Star of Bethlehem, adorn Filipino houses during the Christmas season.

Read More:  Lanterns   Christmas Lantern   parol   Paranaque  