MULTIMEDIA
San Juan gears up for Christmas
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 02 2022 11:48 PM
Workers install lights on the giant Christmas tree at the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City on Friday. The local government of San Juan launched its Christmas bazaar featuring local business owners who set up various stalls which will be open to the public from December 2 to January 2, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM daily.
