‘Paskuhan sa Maynila’

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People watch the fountain lights and sounds show at the Kartilya ng Katipunan park beside the Manila City Hall on Tuesday evening. The Paskuhan sa Maynila, the city’s ‘Christmas village of lights and sounds’ participated by over 50 exhibitors/businesses, will be open to the public from 4pm to 11pm starting December 1 until January 2.