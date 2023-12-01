MULTIMEDIA

In some countries, Christmas begins now

Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden (right), with American music artist Mickey Guyton, officially light the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, on Thursday. The lighting of the tree is an annual tradition attended by the US President and the First Family, first done by President Calvin Coolidge when he lit the first National Christmas tree, a 14.6-meter-high Balsam fir, in 1923.