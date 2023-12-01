x

Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

In some countries, Christmas begins now

Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE

Posted at Dec 01 2023 11:56 AM | Updated as of Dec 01 2023 12:24 PM

In some countries, Christmas begins now

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden (right), with American music artist Mickey Guyton, officially light the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, on Thursday. The lighting of the tree is an annual tradition attended by the US President and the First Family, first done by President Calvin Coolidge when he lit the first National Christmas tree, a 14.6-meter-high Balsam fir, in 1923. 

Read More:  USA   Christmas   tree   White House   Washington  