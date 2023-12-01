MULTIMEDIA
In some countries, Christmas begins now
Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE
Posted at Dec 01 2023 11:56 AM | Updated as of Dec 01 2023 12:24 PM
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden (right), with American music artist Mickey Guyton, officially light the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, on Thursday. The lighting of the tree is an annual tradition attended by the US President and the First Family, first done by President Calvin Coolidge when he lit the first National Christmas tree, a 14.6-meter-high Balsam fir, in 1923.
