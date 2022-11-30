Bronze Andres Bonifacio statue at BGC unveiled

MULTIMEDIA

Megaworld unveils Bonifacio statue at BGC

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Megaworld unveils a new cold cast bronze-renderd statue of Andres Bonifacio called the "Bonifacio March" in Taguig City on Bonifacio Day, Wednesday. The statue is the second dedicated to the national hero within Bonifacio Global City.