Bronze Andres Bonifacio statue at BGC unveiled

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Megaworld unveils Bonifacio statue at BGC Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 30 2022 10:41 PM Megaworld unveils a new cold cast bronze-renderd statue of Andres Bonifacio called the "Bonifacio March" in Taguig City on Bonifacio Day, Wednesday. The statue is the second dedicated to the national hero within Bonifacio Global City.