Home > Life MULTIMEDIA A unique Christmas display Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 24 2022 08:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A couple looks at giant figures of popular characters serving as a unique Christmas display at a house in Marikina City on Tuesday. The owners, 85-year old Elisa Tajonera and son Manny, say their family started displaying the unique decor some 10 years ago as an annual Christmas attraction for children and other passers-by in their community to appreciate the holiday season. Read More: Christmas Christmas display Christmas decor giant action figures Marikina Elisa Tajonera Manny Tajonera /news/11/24/22/ph-confirms-1141-new-covid-19-cases-20-deaths/news/11/24/22/npc-says-philippines-spared-from-airasia-data-breach/entertainment/11/24/22/nadine-lustre-willing-to-work-with-james-reid-again/entertainment/11/24/22/k-drama-what-to-expect-in-alchemy-of-souls-part-2/news/11/24/22/pimentel-calls-for-us-support-in-agri-food-security