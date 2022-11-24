MULTIMEDIA

A unique Christmas display

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A couple looks at giant figures of popular characters serving as a unique Christmas display at a house in Marikina City on Tuesday. The owners, 85-year old Elisa Tajonera and son Manny, say their family started displaying the unique decor some 10 years ago as an annual Christmas attraction for children and other passers-by in their community to appreciate the holiday season.