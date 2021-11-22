Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Manila lights its landmarks for Christmas Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 22 2021 10:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Manila local government lights up the Christmas tree and belen in front of the Manila City Hall on Monday, in time for the holiday season. Landmarks and key public spaces around the capital all simultaneously lit their Christmas decorations. Read More: COVID19 coronavirus Christmas lights decor tree belen landmarks City Hall Kartilya ng Katipunan /news/11/22/21/ph-doesnt-need-another-marcos-presidency-atienza-says/news/11/22/21/filipinos-worldwide-inaanyayahang-makilahok-sa-filixp-collaborative-art-project/news/11/22/21/ofws-sa-taiwan-dismayado-dahil-hindi-nakapagparehistro-bilang-mga-botante/news/11/22/21/duterte-nag-inspeksyon-ng-airport-seaport-projects-sa-gensan/video/news/11/22/21/duterte-says-he-limps-due-to-motorcycle-mishap