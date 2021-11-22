Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Manila lights its landmarks for Christmas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 22 2021 10:00 PM

The Manila local government lights up the Christmas tree and belen in front of the Manila City Hall on Monday, in time for the holiday season. Landmarks and key public spaces around the capital all simultaneously lit their Christmas decorations. 

