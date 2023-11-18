Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Lipat bahay real quick Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 18 2023 03:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Community members from the different districts in Barangay Ugong, Pasig City take part in the annual Buhat Kubo Race on Saturday. The event, which sees participants race around the barangay while carrying nipa huts, is part of the week-long celebrations to honor the Feast of the Nuestra Señora del Rosario. Read More: Buhat Kubo Race bayanihan bahay kubo Barangay Ugong Pasig Feast of the Nuestra Señora del Rosario. /news/11/18/23/quake-leaves-3-dead-2-missing-in-sarangani/news/11/18/23/ph-coffee-tasting-event-sa-copenhagen-patok/sports/11/18/23/cone-says-ginebras-bishop-reminds-him-of-chambers/news/11/18/23/calbayog-city-binaha-dahil-sa-walang-tigil-na-ulan/news/11/18/23/dna-test-results-in-missing-beauty-queen-out-next-week-pnp