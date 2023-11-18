MULTIMEDIA

Lipat bahay real quick

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Community members from the different districts in Barangay Ugong, Pasig City take part in the annual Buhat Kubo Race on Saturday. The event, which sees participants race around the barangay while carrying nipa huts, is part of the week-long celebrations to honor the Feast of the Nuestra Señora del Rosario.