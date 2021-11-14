“Belenisimo sa Tarlac” 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Nativity sets light up for “Belenisimo sa Tarlac”

ABS-CBN News

Local visitors look at the colorful Belen in front of the San Jose Public Market as part of Tarlac’s annual “Bellissima” on Saturday. About 55 entrants from different municipalities of Tarlac and later on trimmed down to 25 participated in the event under five categories: the Grand Municipal category, Grand Non-Municipal category, Church Category, Monumental Category, and Community category.