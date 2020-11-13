MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Umbrella-like cloud crowns Mayon Volcano

Chito L. Aguilar, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Mayon Volcano is pictured on Thursday covered by an umbrella-like cloud from Puro, Legazpi City in Albay. The cloud formation, also known as a lenticular cloud, happens when air moves over mountains and cools resulting to condensation.