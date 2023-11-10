Happy birthday Hachiko!

MULTIMEDIA

Happy birthday to the 'goodest boy' Hachiko

Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

Tourists gather next to the statue of Hachiko which stands outside Shibuya station in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. Japan marks 100 years since the birth of the faithful dog Hachiko (1923-1935), known for continuing to wait in front of the Shibuya train station for his owner after his death, and whose statue is an icon of Tokyo and one of the most famous monuments visited from the city.

