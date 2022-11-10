Ayala Festival of Lights returns

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Ayala Festival of Lights welcomes back in-person visitors Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2022 10:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People take photos of the bright lights bringing color to the Ayala Triangle Garden during the launch of the Ayala Festival of Lights live on Thursday. The Christmas attraction returns after a two-year hiatus and will run from November 10, 2022 to January 8, 2023. Read More: Ayala Ayala Festival of Lights Ayala Triangle Gardens Makati Christmas Ayala Festival of Lights 2022 /sports/11/11/22/lebron-irving-should-be-allowed-to-play-after-apology/overseas/11/11/22/top-museums-issue-statement-vs-attacks-on-paintings/video/business/11/11/22/prutas-taas-presyo-habang-papalapit-ang-pasko/entertainment/11/11/22/kuh-pops-jaya-three-gether-on-one-stage/video/news/11/11/22/mga-deboto-ikinalungkot-na-kanselado-ang-traslacion