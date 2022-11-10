Ayala Festival of Lights returns

MULTIMEDIA

Ayala Festival of Lights welcomes back in-person visitors

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People take photos of the bright lights bringing color to the Ayala Triangle Garden during the launch of the Ayala Festival of Lights live on Thursday. The Christmas attraction returns after a two-year hiatus and will run from November 10, 2022 to January 8, 2023.