Masked Santa

A man in a Santa Claus costume also wears a face mask as part of government guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19, while inside a mall in Taytay, Rizal on Tuesday. Data from the Department of Health Tuesday showed an additional 1,347 COVID-19 cases in the country, making for a cumulative total of 399,749.