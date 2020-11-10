MULTIMEDIA
Masked Santa
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 10 2020 06:54 PM
A man in a Santa Claus costume also wears a face mask as part of government guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19, while inside a mall in Taytay, Rizal on Tuesday. Data from the Department of Health Tuesday showed an additional 1,347 COVID-19 cases in the country, making for a cumulative total of 399,749.
