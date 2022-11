MULTIMEDIA

Greenhills Night Market opens for Christmas shoppers

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The Greenhills Night Market in San Juan welcomes visitors during its opening on Friday. With this year’s theme “Merry Moments”, the Night Market will run from 4 p.m. onwards starting November 4, 2022, to January 8, 2023. It features outdoor food stalls and carnival rides that kids can enjoy.