Beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Intramuros

MULTIMEDIA

Intramuros ushers in Christmas season

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A man sets up a Christmas tree outside the Knights of Columbus Philippine office in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday. The Philippines, a predominantly Catholic country, is known for having one of the longest Christmas celebrations which start in September and end with the celebration of the Three Kings in January.

Read More: Christmas Intramuros Manila