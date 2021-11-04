Home  >  Life

Intramuros ushers in Christmas season

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2021 02:13 PM

Beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Intramuros

A man sets up a Christmas tree outside the Knights of Columbus Philippine office in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday. The Philippines, a predominantly Catholic country, is known for having one of the longest Christmas celebrations which start in September and end with the celebration of the Three Kings in January.

