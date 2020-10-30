MULTIMEDIA
LGBT community calls for end to discrimination
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 30 2020 08:32 PM
Members of the LGBT community gather by the Oblation at UP Diliman, as they get ready for the UP Pride March on Friday. March participants are pushing for anti-discrimination and sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics (SOGIESC) affirmative policies in offices, schools, and local communities.
