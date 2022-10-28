Araneta City launches 'Christmas Like No Other'

MULTIMEDIA

Araneta City lights 100-foot Christmas tree during 'Christmas Like No Other' launch

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People attend the launch of Araneta City’s Christmas festivity titled “Christmas Like No Other” and the traditional lighting of the 100-foot Christmas tree on Friday. Many Filipinos are expected to visit the Christmas installation which has been a yearly tradition since 1981.