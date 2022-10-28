Araneta City launches 'Christmas Like No Other'

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Araneta City lights 100-foot Christmas tree during 'Christmas Like No Other' launch George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 28 2022 10:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People attend the launch of Araneta City’s Christmas festivity titled “Christmas Like No Other” and the traditional lighting of the 100-foot Christmas tree on Friday. Many Filipinos are expected to visit the Christmas installation which has been a yearly tradition since 1981. Read More: Araneta City Christmas Like No Other Christmas tree giant Christmas tree /overseas/10/29/22/russia-mobilizes-300000-reservists-minister/overseas/10/29/22/covid-vaccines-may-cause-period-problems-experts/entertainment/10/29/22/pioneering-rocker-jerry-lee-lewis-dead-at-87/overseas/10/29/22/intruder-attacks-husband-of-top-us-democrat-with-hammer/spotlight/10/29/22/theft-robbery-top-list-of-undas-holiday-crimes