Araneta City lights 100-foot Christmas tree during 'Christmas Like No Other' launch

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2022 10:27 PM

Araneta City launches 'Christmas Like No Other'

People attend the launch of Araneta City’s Christmas festivity titled “Christmas Like No Other” and the traditional lighting of the 100-foot Christmas tree on Friday. Many Filipinos are expected to visit the Christmas installation which has been a yearly tradition since 1981. 

