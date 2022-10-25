MULTIMEDIA

PAWS reopens pet memorial wall

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A woman looks at the Philippine Animal Welfare Society's (PAWS) pet memorial wall in Quezon City on Tuesday, days before Undas. PAWS reopened the memorial wall to visitors where owners can dedicate a memorial tile to their departed pets for purchase, with their pet's name, photo and short dedication.