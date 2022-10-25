MULTIMEDIA
PAWS reopens pet memorial wall
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 25 2022 06:18 PM
A woman looks at the Philippine Animal Welfare Society's (PAWS) pet memorial wall in Quezon City on Tuesday, days before Undas. PAWS reopened the memorial wall to visitors where owners can dedicate a memorial tile to their departed pets for purchase, with their pet's name, photo and short dedication.
