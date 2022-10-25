MULTIMEDIA

Newly renovated Molo Plaza in Iloilo City reopens

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office

Locals spend time at the newly renovated historic landmark, the Molo Plaza in Iloilo City on Monday. Molo Plaza, a favorite go-to place of tourists and locals alike, was restored through a project of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and turned over to the city government of Iloilo.