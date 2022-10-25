Home  >  Life

Newly renovated Molo Plaza in Iloilo City reopens

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office

Posted at Oct 25 2022 02:08 PM

Locals spend time at the newly renovated historic landmark, the Molo Plaza in Iloilo City on Monday. Molo Plaza, a favorite go-to place of tourists and locals alike, was restored through a project of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and turned over to the city government of Iloilo. 

