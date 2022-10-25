MULTIMEDIA
Newly renovated Molo Plaza in Iloilo City reopens
Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office
Posted at Oct 25 2022 02:08 PM
Locals spend time at the newly renovated historic landmark, the Molo Plaza in Iloilo City on Monday. Molo Plaza, a favorite go-to place of tourists and locals alike, was restored through a project of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and turned over to the city government of Iloilo.
- /sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france
- /news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake
- /sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal
- /sports/10/26/22/chot-looks-forward-to-bleague-players-rejoining-gilas
- /news/10/26/22/uplb-grad-tops-october-2022-chemist-board-exam