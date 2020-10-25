Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Iloilo beauty Rabiya Mateo wins Miss Universe PH 2020

Photo courtesy of Miss Universe PH

Posted at Oct 25 2020 12:42 PM

Iloilo beauty Rabiya Mateo wins Miss Universe PH 2020

Miss Iloilo City Rabiya Mateo poses for photos after being crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 at the Baguio Country Club on Sunday. Mateo bested 45 beauties during the inaugural Miss Universe PH under a new pageant organization.

Read More:  Miss Universe Philippines   Rabiya Mateo   Miss Iloilo City   Miss Universe PH   Miss Universe Philippines 2020   Miss Universe PH 2020   multimedia   multimedia photo  