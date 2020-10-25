Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Iloilo beauty Rabiya Mateo wins Miss Universe PH 2020 Photo courtesy of Miss Universe PH Posted at Oct 25 2020 12:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Miss Iloilo City Rabiya Mateo poses for photos after being crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 at the Baguio Country Club on Sunday. Mateo bested 45 beauties during the inaugural Miss Universe PH under a new pageant organization. Rabiya Mateo from Iloilo City is new Miss Universe Philippines Read More: Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo Miss Iloilo City Miss Universe PH Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Miss Universe PH 2020 multimedia multimedia photo /news/10/25/20/quinta-strengthens-into-severe-tropical-storm-ahead-of-landfall/video/news/10/25/20/frontliners-urged-to-take-care-of-themselves-as-pandemic-persists/news/10/25/20/ilang-pamilya-sa-calamba-pinalikas-dahil-sa-baha/sports/10/25/20/hindi-larong-pambata-alvin-pasaol-relishes-physicality-of-3x3/sports/10/25/20/ufc-filipino-octagon-girl-takes-pandemic-struggles-in-stride-after-losing-day-job