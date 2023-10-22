Feast of St. John Paul II

MULTIMEDIA

Devotees mark St John Paull II’s feast day

ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees venerate the blood relic of Saint John Paul II at the Christ the King chapel of the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Sunday, marking the feast day of the revered Pope. Pope John Paul II visited the Philippines twice, in February 1981 for the beatification of the first Filipino martyr, Lorenzo Ruiz, and in January 1995 for the celebration of World Youth Day.