Kidlat at National Museum

National Artist Kidlat Tahimik at National Museum

National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Kidlat Tahimik (Eric de Guia) explains his work currently on exhibit at the National Museum of Anthropology on Monday. The exhibit is entitled Indio-genius: 500 Taon ng Labanang Kultural (1521-2021), referring to the innate brilliance of the Filipino people, especially the indigenous communities.