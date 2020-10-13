MULTIMEDIA

Collecting leaves by the floodway

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN

A man collects leaves and branches from trees by the bank of the Manggahan Floodway in Pasig City on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, Tuesday. The floodway was built in 1986 to reduce overflowing of the Pasig River during the rainy season. But shoreline houses have reduced the effectiveness of the floodway over the years.