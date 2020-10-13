Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Collecting leaves by the floodway George Calvelo, ABS-CBN Posted at Oct 13 2020 07:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man collects leaves and branches from trees by the bank of the Manggahan Floodway in Pasig City on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, Tuesday. The floodway was built in 1986 to reduce overflowing of the Pasig River during the rainy season. But shoreline houses have reduced the effectiveness of the floodway over the years. Read More: Manggahan Floodway International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction Pasig floodway multimedia multimedia photos /business/10/13/20/transaction-fee-sa-mga-online-money-transfer-inalmahan/entertainment/10/13/20/akala-namin-puro-babae-marcelito-pomoy-successfully-deceives-hide-and-sing-with-dual-voice/news/10/13/20/pag-aaral-covid-19-virus-posibleng-tumagal-ng-28-araw-sa-pera-bakal-cellphone-screen/sports/10/13/20/tennis-nadals-paris-record-will-never-be-beaten-predicts-murray/news/10/13/20/afp-looking-into-possible-involvement-of-islamic-schools-in-recruitment-of-suicide-bombers