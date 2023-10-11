Promoting Muslim delicacies at Halal Food Festival

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Promoting Muslim delicacies at Manila Halal Food Festival Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 11 2023 04:08 PM | Updated as of Oct 11 2023 04:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Stall owners tend to their stalls as guests sample different Muslim delicacies at the Manila Halal Food Festival, held at the Bonifacio Shrine in Manila on Wednesday. Organized by Manila Restaurant Week, the event aims to promote the growing halal industry as part of Manila’s “Support-Local” campaign. Read More: Manila Halal Food Festival Muslim delicacies Bonifacio Shrine Manila Restaurant Week /video/news/10/11/23/dfa-2-pinoy-nasawi-sa-pag-atake-ng-hamas-sa-israel/news/10/11/23/2-malaysian-huli-sa-umanoy-pambabastos-panunuhol-ng-pulis/business/10/11/23/israel-hamas-war-seen-to-complicate-fight-vs-inflation/business/10/11/23/no-application-yet-for-landbank-dbp-merger-bsp/sports/10/11/23/uaap-nu-women-back-on-track-with-win-over-ust