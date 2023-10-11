Promoting Muslim delicacies at Halal Food Festival

MULTIMEDIA

Promoting Muslim delicacies at Manila Halal Food Festival

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Stall owners tend to their stalls as guests sample different Muslim delicacies at the Manila Halal Food Festival, held at the Bonifacio Shrine in Manila on Wednesday. Organized by Manila Restaurant Week, the event aims to promote the growing halal industry as part of Manila’s “Support-Local” campaign.