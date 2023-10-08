Feast of Our Lady of La Naval

MULTIMEDIA

Quezon City honors patroness Our Lady of La Naval

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees flock to the grand procession of the image of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, La Naval in Quezon City on its feast day, October 8, 2023. The feast, which honors the Virgin, traces its origins to the naval victory in defense of the country from the Dutch in the 1600s, attributed to the intercession of the Virgin Mary.