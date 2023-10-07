Preparing for the Feast of the Holy Rosary - La Naval.

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Preparing for the procession of the Feast of the Holy Rosary - La Naval. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 07 2023 07:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic faithful arrange flowers on carriages of religious images in Sto. Domingo Parish in Quezon City on Saturday, the eve of the grand procession in celebration of the Feast of the Holy Rosary - La Naval. Every second Sunday of October, thousands of devotees join the procession to ask for miracles and show devotion. Read More: Feast of the Holy Rosary - La Naval Our Lady of La Naval Sto. Domingo Parish grand procession La Naval procession /video/entertainment/10/07/23/ilang-kapamilya-actors-pa-cebu-para-sa-star-magic-basketball-game/news/10/07/23/lp-wont-sanction-quimbo-over-defense-of-confidential-funds/video/sports/10/07/23/mga-pinoy-ipinagdiwang-ang-historic-asiad-gold-ng-gilas/video/news/10/07/23/wala-pang-pinoy-na-nadamay-sa-pag-atake-sa-israel-dmw/sports/10/07/23/mpbl-pampanga-caloocan-garner-wins-in-qfinals