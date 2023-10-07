Preparing for the Feast of the Holy Rosary - La Naval.

MULTIMEDIA

Preparing for the procession of the Feast of the Holy Rosary - La Naval.

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Catholic faithful arrange flowers on carriages of religious images in Sto. Domingo Parish in Quezon City on Saturday, the eve of the grand procession in celebration of the Feast of the Holy Rosary - La Naval. Every second Sunday of October, thousands of devotees join the procession to ask for miracles and show devotion.