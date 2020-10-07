Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Newly rehabilitated Anda Circle opens to public George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 07 2020 10:19 PM | Updated as of Oct 07 2020 10:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People flock to the newly rehabilitated Anda Circle in Manila and enjoy the sights of multi-colored lights and a dancing fountain Wednesday. The historic site which pays tribute to former Spanish Governor General of the Philippines Simon de Anda was restored through the local government’s partnership with the private sector after falling into disrepair. TINGNAN: Bagong bihis ng Anda Circle sa Maynila Read More: Anda Circle Simon de Anda dancing fountain tourism multimedia multimedia photos /spotlight/10/07/20/factbox-the-latest-on-the-worldwide-spread-of-coronavirus/overseas/10/07/20/kuwaits-emir-names-security-czar-sheikh-meshal-as-crown-prince/sports/10/07/20/tokyo-olympics-organisers-say-will-cut-costs-by-280m/sports/10/07/20/2020-french-open-phs-alex-eala-overcomes-spaniard-to-reach-girls-quarterfinals/business/10/07/20/japan-to-ease-quarantine-rules-for-some-business-travelers-nikkei