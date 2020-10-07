MULTIMEDIA

Newly rehabilitated Anda Circle opens to public

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People flock to the newly rehabilitated Anda Circle in Manila and enjoy the sights of multi-colored lights and a dancing fountain Wednesday. The historic site which pays tribute to former Spanish Governor General of the Philippines Simon de Anda was restored through the local government’s partnership with the private sector after falling into disrepair.