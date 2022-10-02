Pet blessing to mark Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Pet blessing at QC Mall in honor of St. Francis Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 02 2022 03:29 PM | Updated as of Oct 02 2022 04:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A priest blesses a dog during a drive-thru pet blessing at Eastwood City in Quezon City on Sunday, to mark the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi on Oct. 4. St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of ecology and animals. Read More: pet blessing St Francis of Assisi Day pets animals blessing /sports/10/02/22/uaap-undermanned-nu-pulls-away-from-ue/business/10/02/22/presyo-ng-imported-na-de-lata-gatas-tumaas/sports/10/02/22/ncaa-says-no-decision-yet-on-ex-mapua-player-gab-gamboa/sports/10/02/22/ssl-up-avoids-upset-against-perpetual-help/entertainment/10/02/22/jose-javier-reyes-grateful-to-have-oro-plata-mata-on-netflix