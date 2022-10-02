Pet blessing to mark Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi

MULTIMEDIA

Pet blessing at QC Mall in honor of St. Francis

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A priest blesses a dog during a drive-thru pet blessing at Eastwood City in Quezon City on Sunday, to mark the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi on Oct. 4. St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of ecology and animals.