MULTIMEDIA

Pet blessing at QC Mall in honor of St. Francis

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 02 2022 03:29 PM | Updated as of Oct 02 2022 04:03 PM

Pet blessing to mark Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi

A priest blesses a dog during a drive-thru pet blessing at Eastwood City in Quezon City on Sunday, to mark the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi on Oct. 4. St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of ecology and animals. 

