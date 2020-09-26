Home  >  Life

Greenpeace commemorates 11th Ondoy anniversary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2020 09:40 PM

Greenpeace members light candles at the Relief Map of the Philippines at Rizal Park on Saturday, as they commemorate the 11th anniversary of Typhoon Ondoy. The group renewed its call for urgent action to protect Filipinos from the impact of climate change. 

