MULTIMEDIA

Borongan celebrates Padul-ong festival

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Rev. Adrian Duque venerates the statue of the Nuestra Señora dela Natividad as devotees watch at the Borongan City Port in Eastern Samar during the Padul-ong Festival on Monday. The City of Borongan celebrated its 324th Parish feast day in honor of the Nuestra Señora de Borongan and the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, commemorated yearly on September 8, following strict observance of health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.