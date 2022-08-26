Mermaid performs ahead of Chuseok

MULTIMEDIA

Mermaid performs ahead of South Korea's Chuseok holiday

Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A South Korean diver wearing a little mermaid costume performs in a tank ahead of the 'Chuseok' national holiday, at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. Chuseok is the autumn harvest celebration of the Lunar Calendar and is one of Korea's biggest traditional holiday, which falls on September 10 this year.