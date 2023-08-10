Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Washing off the heat wave at Spain zoo

Marta Perez, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 10 2023 10:09 PM

Spain zoo cools off elephants

Elephants enjoy a shower with a hose at the zoo in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday. The zoo in Barcelona is trying to palliate the heat wave by giving animals frozen fruit, showers, and placing ice blocks in the waters of the different enclosures.

Read More:  zoo   Spain   Barcelona   elephant   heat wave. heat wave zoo  