Spain zoo cools off elephants

MULTIMEDIA
Washing off the heat wave at Spain zoo
Marta Perez, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 10 2023 10:09 PM
Elephants enjoy a shower with a hose at the zoo in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday. The zoo in Barcelona is trying to palliate the heat wave by giving animals frozen fruit, showers, and placing ice blocks in the waters of the different enclosures.
