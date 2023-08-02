Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Art and AI in Da Vinci exhibit Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 02 2023 09:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Guests and members of the media are given an advanced viewing of the exhibit Wisdom of Da Vinci: An Immersive AI Experience at Bonifacio High Street in Taguig on Wednesday. The interactive multimedia exhibit, a collaboration between the Istanbul-based creative new media studio Ouchhh and Bonifacio High Street, features the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and other artists supplemented by AI technology. Read More: Wisdom of Da Vinci: An Immersive AI Experience Da Vinci AI exhibit AI Leonardo Da Vinci /sports/08/02/23/gilas-takes-on-iran-to-open-campaign-in-china-pocket-tourney/sports/08/02/23/mlbb-demonkite-to-play-for-rsg-malaysia/sports/08/02/23/jamaica-dump-brazil-out-of-world-cup-to-reach-last-16/sports/08/02/23/lauren-james-steps-out-of-brothers-shadow-to-light-up-world-cup/overseas/08/02/23/ph-wows-crowd-in-vancouver-fireworks-festival