Art and AI in Da Vinci exhibit

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Guests and members of the media are given an advanced viewing of the exhibit Wisdom of Da Vinci: An Immersive AI Experience at Bonifacio High Street in Taguig on Wednesday. The interactive multimedia exhibit, a collaboration between the Istanbul-based creative new media studio Ouchhh and Bonifacio High Street, features the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and other artists supplemented by AI technology.