MULTIMEDIA
Gamers gather at CONQuest Festival
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 24 2022 11:10 PM
Visitors flock to the second day of CONQuest Festival, a weekend-long experience of gaming, technology, anime and pop culture, in Pasay City on Sunday. The festival featured various college esports matches, distinguished creators, cosplay, displays, and booths.
