Gamers gather at CONQuest Festival

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 24 2022 11:10 PM

CONQuest Festival

Visitors flock to the second day of CONQuest Festival, a weekend-long experience of gaming, technology, anime and pop culture, in Pasay City on Sunday. The festival featured various college esports matches, distinguished creators, cosplay, displays, and booths.

