‘Hop-on, hop-off‘ buses launched in Manila

DOT launches ‘hop-on, hop-off‘ buses in Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A cultural performer takes a selfie as the Department of Tourism launches the ‘Philippines Hop-On Hop-Off -Travel by the Hubs’ at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Ermita, Manila on Thursday. The DOT launched the Manila leg of its ‘hop-on, hop-off project’ which aims to provide both local and foreign tourists seamless and comfortable rides around the historic city.