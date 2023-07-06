‘Hop-on, hop-off‘ buses launched in Manila

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA DOT launches ‘hop-on, hop-off‘ buses in Manila Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 06 2023 02:50 PM | Updated as of Jul 06 2023 03:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A cultural performer takes a selfie as the Department of Tourism launches the ‘Philippines Hop-On Hop-Off -Travel by the Hubs’ at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Ermita, Manila on Thursday. The DOT launched the Manila leg of its ‘hop-on, hop-off project’ which aims to provide both local and foreign tourists seamless and comfortable rides around the historic city. Read More: DOT Department of Tourism Manila hop-on hop-off ‘Philippines Hop-On Hop-Off - Travel by the Hubs’ /business/07/06/23/onion-cartel-may-face-economic-sabotage-case-doj/sports/07/06/23/world-aquatics-oks-sanchezs-transfer-of-nationality/sports/07/06/23/vnl-brazil-bounces-back-with-easy-win-vs-netherlands/news/07/06/23/magnitude-48-earthquake-hits-off-zambales/sports/07/06/23/vct-ascension-confidence-keyed-naos-group-stage-lead