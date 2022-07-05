Praying in Sampaloc Church

MULTIMEDIA

Showing adoration at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Loreto

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A devotee prays at the Adoration Chapel of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Loreto more popularly known as Sampaloc Church in Bustillos, Manila on Tuesday. One of Sampaloc’s so-called twin churches, the other being the adjacent St. Anthony of Padua Shrine, the Sampaloc Church is named after and dedicated to the Virgin Mary and her pilgrimage site in Loreto, Italy.

